Trump will not go to Turkey for Ukraine-Russia talks - media

US President Donald Trump will not travel to Turkey, where talks between Ukraine and Russia are scheduled to take place.

This was reported by Sky News, Censor.NET reports.

The newspaper writes that a US official said that Trump would also not travel to Turkey to take part in talks between Russia and Ukraine.

The article notes that the US president made this decision after the Kremlin announced the composition of the Russian delegation, which does not include Russian President Vladimir Putin.

What preceded it?

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine was ready for meetings and negotiations in any format after a full ceasefire.

In his turn, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin rejected the Coalition of the Willing's proposal for a ceasefire from 12 May and suggested that direct talks between Ukraine and Russia should resume in Istanbul.

US President Donald Trump is convinced that Ukraine and Russia can start peace talks and that this day will be a great day for Ukraine and Russia.

On 11 May, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had a telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, during which he stressed that his country was ready to do everything possible to ensure a ceasefire and lasting peace in Ukraine.

Later, US President Donald Trump called on Ukraine to accept the offer to meet with Russia in Turkey.

Zelenskyy's statement on the ceasefire and negotiations with Russia followed.

