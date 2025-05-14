Trump does not rule out meeting with Putin "to save lives"

U.S. President Donald Trump has not ruled out meeting with dictator Putin in Turkey.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Clash Report.

According to the US leader, his busy schedule will not prevent him from meeting with Putin "to save lives."

What preceded it?

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine was ready for meetings and negotiations in any format after a complete ceasefire.

In turn, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin rejected the proposal of the "Coalition of the Willing" for a ceasefire from May 12 and suggested resuming direct talks between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul.

U.S. President Donald Trump is convinced that Ukraine and Russia can begin peace talks and that this day will be a great day for Ukraine and Russia.

On May 11, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has a telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, during which he emphasizes that his country is ready to do everything possible to ensure a ceasefire and lasting peace in Ukraine.

Later, U.S. President Donald Trump called on Ukraine to accept a proposal to meet with Russia in Turkey.

Subsequently, Zelenskyy issued a statement on the ceasefire and negotiations with Russia.

