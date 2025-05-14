Zelenskyy is ready to meet with Putin. We need immediate and comprehensive ceasefire - Budanov

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is ready for direct talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, as Ukraine now needs a comprehensive ceasefire.

This was stated by the head of the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense Kyrylo Budanov, Censor.NET reports with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

Budanov believes that the position of the Ukrainian president, who declared his readiness to immediately meet with the Russian dictator to talk personally about a possible truce, is absolutely correct.

According to the DIU chief, Zelenskyy demonstrates a sincere desire and readiness to end the war.

"We need an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire primarily to save the lives of our people. I have no doubt that Volodymyr Zelenskyy is fully prepared for such a meeting and in cooperation with our partners we can achieve the desired result," he said.

What preceded it?

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine was ready for meetings and negotiations in any format after a complete ceasefire.

In turn, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin rejected the proposal of the "Coalition of the Willing" for a ceasefire from May 12 and suggested resuming direct talks between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul.

U.S. President Donald Trump is convinced that Ukraine and Russia can begin peace talks and that this day will be a great day for Ukraine and Russia.

On May 11, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has a telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, during which he emphasized that his country is ready to do everything possible to ensure a ceasefire and lasting peace in Ukraine.

Later, U.S. President Donald Trump called on Ukraine to accept a proposal to meet with Russia in Turkey.

Subsequently, Zelenskyy made a statement about the ceasefire and negotiations with Russia.