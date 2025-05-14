We need to convince Trump that Putin is lying and hindering peace processes - Zelenskyy

Ukraine must convince the United States and President Donald Trump that Putin is lying and does not want peace talks.

This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Spiegel, Censor.NET reports citing RBC-Ukraine.

Zelenskyy said that it is necessary to convince US President Donald Trump that dictator Vladimir Putin is lying and to show that it is Russia that is slowing down the peace process.

"And that's why I'm doing what I'm doing, undoubtedly for Ukraine, but also so that other countries, not just the United States, can see that Putin does not want this," Zelenskyy said.

The Head of State also emphasized that he expects the United States to impose a sanctions package against Russia, which, according to him, will be "strong and very dangerous for the Russians."

Zelenskyy also emphasized that it is important to build broader international pressure on the Kremlin to force it to end the war.