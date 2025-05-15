No progress in Russia–Ukraine war until I meet with Putin – Trump

U.S. leader Donald Trump stated that there would be no progress in peace negotiations regarding Russia’s war against Ukraine until he meets with Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin.

He made this statement to reporters aboard a plane before landing in Dubai, according to Censor.NET.

Trump believes that no progress in Russia–Ukraine relations will take place until he meets with Putin.

"Nothing's going to happen until Putin and I get together," he said.

Trump also stated that he is not disappointed by the level of the Russian delegation participating in the talks with Ukraine in Turkey, as "he knows nothing about it."

