Ukraine to send delegation led by Umerov to talks with Russia in Istanbul – Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that a Ukrainian delegation will be sent to Istanbul for talks with the Russian side.

He said this at a press conference after a meeting with Erdogan, Censor.NET reports.

"Out of respect for Trump and Erdoğan, and in an attempt to take at least the first steps toward ending the war, I have decided to send a delegation to Istanbul. It will be led by Rustem Umerov," Zelenskyy said.

The Ukrainian delegation intends to discuss a ceasefire during the talks in Istanbul, the president added.

He also noted the low level of the Russian delegation.

Author: 

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (7188) Istanbul (87) negotiations with Russia (748)
