Ukraine to send delegation led by Umerov to talks with Russia in Istanbul – Zelenskyy
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that a Ukrainian delegation will be sent to Istanbul for talks with the Russian side.
He said this at a press conference after a meeting with Erdogan, Censor.NET reports.
"Out of respect for Trump and Erdoğan, and in an attempt to take at least the first steps toward ending the war, I have decided to send a delegation to Istanbul. It will be led by Rustem Umerov," Zelenskyy said.
The Ukrainian delegation intends to discuss a ceasefire during the talks in Istanbul, the president added.
He also noted the low level of the Russian delegation.
