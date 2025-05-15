1 647 6
Zelenskyy–Erdoğan meeting in Ankara concludes
The meeting between President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has concluded in Ankara.
This was reported to journalists by the spokesperson for the President of Ukraine, Serhii Nykyforov, according to Interfax-Ukraine, as cited by Censor.NET.
Turkish media noted that the closed-door bilateral meeting and working dinner with the delegations at the presidential complex lasted 2 hours and 45 minutes.
As a reminder, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Ankara on 15 May.
