1 502 8
Zelenskyy begins meeting with Erdoğan
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has begun a meeting with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.
According to Censor.NET, citing Suspilne, this was reported by Zelensky’s spokesperson, Serhii Nykyforov.
Earlier, Zelenskyy stated that he would decide whether to fly to Istanbul for talks with the Russian delegation after the meeting.
Talks in Turkey
It is currently confirmed that Putin will not attend the meeting in Turkey.
President Zelenskyy has arrived in Ankara.
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has officially approved the composition of the delegation that will travel to Istanbul on 15 May for negotiations with Ukraine.
It is also confirmed that the Russian delegation has arrived in Istanbul for talks with Ukraine.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password