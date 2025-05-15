Zelenskyy begins meeting with Erdoğan

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has begun a meeting with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

According to Censor.NET, citing Suspilne, this was reported by Zelensky’s spokesperson, Serhii Nykyforov.

Earlier, Zelenskyy stated that he would decide whether to fly to Istanbul for talks with the Russian delegation after the meeting.

Talks in Turkey

It is currently confirmed that Putin will not attend the meeting in Turkey.

President Zelenskyy has arrived in Ankara.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has officially approved the composition of the delegation that will travel to Istanbul on 15 May for negotiations with Ukraine.

It is also confirmed that the Russian delegation has arrived in Istanbul for talks with Ukraine.

Watch more: Ukrainian delegation is represented by Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Office of President, military and intelligence services - Zelenskyy. VIDEO