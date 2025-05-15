Zelenskyy approves composition of delegation for talks with Russia in Istanbul, to be led by Umerov

President Volodymyr Zelensky has approved the composition of Ukraine’s delegation for participation in the negotiation process with the Russian Federation in Turkey, scheduled for 15–16 May.

The process is set out in Presidential Decree No. 306/2025, which is published on the website of the President's Office, Censor.NET reports.

"A delegation of Ukraine is to be formed to participate in the negotiation process with Ukraine’s international partners — the delegations of the Republic of Turkey and the United States of America — as well as with representatives of the Russian Federation, scheduled for 15–16 May 2025 (Istanbul, Republic of Turkey), with the aim of achieving a just and lasting peace," the decree states.

The delegation included:

UMEROV Rustem Enverovych - Minister of Defence of Ukraine, Head of Delegation

KYSLYTSIA Serhii Olehovych – First Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, member of the delegation

POKLAD Oleksandr Valentynovych – Deputy Head of the Security Service of Ukraine, member of the delegation

LUHOVSKYI Oleh Vasylovych – First Deputy Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, member of the delegation

SHEVCHENKO Oleksii Mykolaiovych – Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, member of the delegation

SKIBITSKYI Vadym Vasylovych – Deputy Chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, member of the delegation

SHYNKAROV Yevhen Mykhailovych – Deputy Chief of Staff of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, member of the delegation

DIAKOV Oleksandr Ivanovych – Deputy Chief of Staff of the Naval Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, member of the delegation

MALOVATSKYI Oleksii Volodymyrovych – Head of the Department of International and Operational Law at the Central Legal Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, member of the delegation

SHERIKHOV Oleksandr Ihorovych – Senior Officer of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, member of the delegation

KUZMYCHOV Heorhii Yuriiovych – Protocol Officer of the Office for Supporting the Activities of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, member of the delegation

BEVZ Oleksandr Oleksandrovych – Advisor to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, member of the delegation

It is noted that the head of the delegation may, in coordination with the President of Ukraine, make changes to the composition of the Ukrainian delegation; and, as necessary, may engage employees of state authorities, enterprises, institutions, and organizations (with the consent of their heads), as well as scientific advisors and experts, to support the delegation’s work in accordance with established procedures.

Talks in Turkey

It is currently confirmed that Putin will not attend the meeting in Turkey.

President Zelenskyy has arrived in Ankara.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has officially approved the composition of the delegation that will travel to Istanbul on 15 May for negotiations with Ukraine.

It is also confirmed that the Russian delegation has arrived in Istanbul for talks with Ukraine.

It was later reported that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would send a Ukrainian delegation to Istanbul for negotiations with the Russian side.