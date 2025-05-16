Ukraine-Russia talks begin in Istanbul. VIDEO
A meeting between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations, with participation from the Turkish side, has commenced.
This was reported by Suspilne, as cited by Censor.NET.
Ukraine is represented by Defense Minister Umerov, the first deputies of the heads of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Security Service of Ukraine, the Main Intelligence Directorate, and other officials.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password