Ukraine-Russia talks begin in Istanbul. VIDEO

A meeting between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations, with participation from the Turkish side, has commenced.

This was reported by Suspilne, as cited by Censor.NET.

Ukraine is represented by Defense Minister Umerov, the first deputies of the heads of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Security Service of Ukraine, the Main Intelligence Directorate, and other officials.

Read more: Meeting between representatives of Ukraine, Russia and Turkey is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. -Anadolu