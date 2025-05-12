Zelenskyy supported Trump’s statement about possible visit to Istanbul: It’s right idea

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has supported US President Donald Trump's idea of a possible trip to Istanbul for talks with Russia.

He wrote about this in his telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"I just heard President Trump's statement. Very important words. I supported Donald Trump with the idea of a complete and unconditional ceasefire - long enough to provide a basis for diplomacy. And we want this, we are ready to ensure silence on our part. I supported President Trump with the idea of direct talks with Putin. I openly said I was ready for a meeting. I will be in Turkey. I hope that the Russians will not avoid this meeting," Zelenskyy said.

He added that "everyone in Ukraine would like President Trump to be there with us - at this meeting in Turkey."

"This is the right idea. We can change a lot. President Erdogan can really host the summit. I thank everyone who is helping," the president summarized.

What preceded it?

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine was ready for meetings and negotiations in any format after a complete ceasefire.

In turn, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin rejected the proposal of the "Coalition of the Willing" for a ceasefire from May 12 and suggested resuming direct talks between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul.

U.S. President Donald Trump is convinced that Ukraine and Russia can begin peace talks and that this day will be a great day for Ukraine and Russia.

On May 11, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has a telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, during which he emphasizes that his country is ready to do everything possible to ensure a ceasefire and lasting peace in Ukraine.

Later, U.S. President Donald Trump called on Ukraine to accept a proposal to meet with Russia in Turkey.

Subsequently, Zelenskyy made a statement about the ceasefire and negotiations with Russia.

After that, Trump expressed hope that Russia would agree to a 30-day ceasefire in the war against Ukraine and is considering a visit to Turkey, where the two countries could hold direct talks to end the war.