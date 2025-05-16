Starmer on Istanbul talks: Russia’s stance is clearly unacceptable

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer sharply criticized Russia’s stance during negotiations with Ukraine in Istanbul, calling it unacceptable.

This was reported by Sky News, citing a statement from the British prime minister, according to Censor.NET.

Starmer spoke about a meeting between the leaders of France, Poland, and Germany with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as well as a joint phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump. The discussions focused on the talks in Istanbul.

"Russia’s stance is clearly unacceptable, and this is not the first time. Following the meeting with President Zelenskyy and the call with President Trump, we are now coordinating our response and will continue to do so," Starmer stated.

