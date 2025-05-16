Russia demands Ukrainian troop withdrawal from "its" territory – Sky News

Russia’s demands at the Istanbul talks are unrealistic.

According to Censor.NET, citing The Guardian, Reuters reports.

According to a Ukrainian diplomatic source, the demands go far beyond anything previously discussed.

According to Sky News, the Russian delegation is demanding that Ukraine withdraw its forces from what Russia claims as "its" territory as a condition for a ceasefire.

The Russian side has also put forward several other "non-standard" demands.

Axios cites a source who stated that the meeting lasted just over an hour and brought no significant progress.

Talks in Turkey

On the night of May 11, Putin proposed resuming direct negotiations with Ukraine "without any preconditions" in Turkey on May 15.

U.S. President Donald Trump stated that Ukraine must immediately agree to Russia’s proposal for direct talks in Turkey.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he would personally wait for Putin on May 15. He also noted that he would like Trump to be present in Turkey as well.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin officially approved the composition of the delegation that will travel to Istanbul on May 15 for negotiations with Ukraine.

On May 15, the Russian delegation arrived in Istanbul for talks with Ukraine.

It was later reported that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would send a Ukrainian delegation to Istanbul for negotiations with the Russian side.

Russian media later reported that the negotiations between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations in Istanbul had been rescheduled for May 16.

On the evening of May 15, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy approved the composition of the Ukrainian delegation for participation in the negotiation process with the Russian Federation in Türkiye, scheduled for May 15–16.

On May 16, in the second half of the day, a meeting between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations began, with participation from the Turkish side.