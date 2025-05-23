Merz supports ban on Nord Stream as part of EU sanctions against Russia - FT

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz supports the ban on the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines as part of a new package of EU sanctions against Russia.

This is reported by the Financial Times, Censor.NET informs .

This is a complete rejection of the possibility of resuming gas supplies via these routes.

According to the three officials, Merz's goal is to prevent any discussions within the country about the potential resumption of the project. Discussions in the government began after the FT reported in March that Russian and American businessmen with ties to the Kremlin were trying to restart the pipelines.

Putting both projects on the sanctions list will avoid a political dilemma and put the responsibility for their fate on the EU as a whole, not just Berlin. It will also minimize potential pressure from the United States or Russia.

Currently, all four pipelines are out of service after explosions in 2022 that damaged three of them. Although Germany does not control these gas pipelines, the resumption of their operation technically requires a German certificate.

