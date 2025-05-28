Enemy has accumulated 50,000 troops in Sumy direction. Russian army will do everything to cross administrative border of Dnipropetrovsk region - Zelenskyy

The enemy is currently amassing troops in the Sumy direction and continues to try to reach the administrative border of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a meeting with journalists on May 27, Censor.NET reports with reference to Suspilne.

"They were unable to accumulate troops in the Sumy direction, for which they were preparing from the Kursk direction, because of our actions. For example, in the Pokrovske direction, in Kostyantynivka, we had problems, but there were successful battles. Over the past two days, we pushed them back 4 kilometers in Kostiantynivka. That means they cannot completely withdraw all their troops from the Pokrovsk sector. Just as they could not move all their troops to the Pokrovsk direction to capture Pokrovsk. We took appropriate steps in the Kursk region," the president said at a meeting with journalists.

"Similarly, they are now amassing troops in the Sumy direction. More than 50 thousand. We understand that. But we are making progress there," he added.

According to the President of Ukraine, the "largest and strongest" Russian troops are now in the Kursk direction.

"To push our troops out of Kursk region and to prepare an offensive in Sumy region. To build this buffer zone, as they call it, 10 kilometers deep into Ukraine. I think they realize that they lack these capabilities. This is the case now," Zelenskyy said.

In general, according to the president, the Russians "are taking constant offensive actions." Speaking about other areas of potential Russian offensive, Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that the goals of the Russians are generally unchanged.

"They will do everything to cross the administrative border of the Dnipro region. This is what they want. So far, they have not succeeded. They want to capture Pokrovsk. Luhansk, and Donetsk regions remain exactly the strategic goals that have been set for them since 2014," the President added.