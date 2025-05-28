Zelenskyy: Ukraine needs $30 billion to launch weapons production at full capacity

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that an additional $30 billion is needed to launch Ukrainian arms production at full capacity.

The head of state said this during a conversation with journalists, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"I would like us to receive $30 billion to launch only Ukrainian production (of weapons - ed.) at full capacity. So that you could roughly understand what war is and to what extent. That is, in principle, we are underloaded by about this amount of money. We are under-loaded for a year. I mean both the missile programme and everything we are capable of producing," Zelenskyy said.

Read more: Ukraine is very close to licensing air defence systems, - Zelenskyy

According to the President, these funds are also needed to implement a programme to create domestic ballistics.

"We have made several steps forward in the missile programme. This is a big complicated story called Ukrainian ballistics. We are developing it, and we need money for it," he added.

The President also stressed that Ukraine needs guarantees of funding and security for unique production lines. To this end, the country is considering opening such production facilities abroad.

"To do this, we will take steps to open these production facilities abroad. Where we will solve two issues: additional funding for us and the opportunity for our partners to have the appropriate tools in their country after the war is over. These production lines will appear this year," Zelenskyy said.

Read more: Ukrainian Armed Forces will be in Kursk until Russians want to end war - Zelenskyy