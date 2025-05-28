Ukraine is very close to licensing air defence systems, - Zelenskyy

Ukraine is negotiating the supply of additional air defence systems to our country and is close to licensing air defence systems.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a conversation with journalists on Tuesday, Censor.NET reports citing "Interfax-Ukraine".

"As for additional systems, I think we are approaching some decisions, but I can't tell you yet. But, for example, regarding the licensing of other air defence systems, we are already very close," Zelenskyy said.

He also noted that Ukraine continues to cautiously use missiles for "Patriot" air defence system.

"We work on the most complex missiles, ballistic missiles, cruise missiles. We have the missiles. We have partners who help us," the President explained.