Russians do not feel war yet. Ukraine needs funding for symmetrical response to missile attacks - Zelenskyy

Ukraine will be able to effectively respond to enemy missile attacks if it has adequate funding for its programme.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a conversation with journalists on 27 May, Censor.NET reports citing "Interfax-Ukraine".

"We can surprise Russia if we have the funds. Really. All those missiles of theirs - we will find an answer. If we have the funding over a certain period of time. Can this bring us closer to peace? Yes. Because I think the Russians don't feel the war yet. We do. But they don't," Zelenskyy said.

He also said that Russia mobilises 50,000 troops a month, 40,000 in May.

"They pay them more than $10,000. I mean different budgets: local, government, authorities. That is, there is a lot of stuff. They make payments to sign a contract and so on," Zelenskyy said.

