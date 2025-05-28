ENG
Ukrainian Armed Forces will be in Kursk until Russians want to end war - Zelenskyy

How many more Ukrainian Armed Forces will be in Kursk? Zelenskyy replied

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Ukrainian Defense Forces have a good track record in the Kursk sector.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

The Head of State emphasized that the largest and strongest Russian troops are currently deployed in the Kursk direction. Their goal is to push the Ukrainian Defense Forces out of the Kursk region and prepare an offensive in the Sumy region.

According to him, the Russians want to create a "buffer zone" 10 kilometers deep into Ukraine. However, he noted, the Russians realize that they lack the capabilities.

"This is true now. Although in the Kursk region, I think our troops did the right thing. They left one direction and entered another direction in the Kursk region. We have a good track record there. That is, we are there until the Russians want to end the war or at least the first step is a ceasefire," he said.

