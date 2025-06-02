"Office" of Operation "Pavutyna" on Russian territory was located directly next to Russian FSB headquarters in one of their regions, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the "office" of the SSU's "Pavutyna" special operation in Russia "was located directly next to the Russian FSB office in one of their regions".

"I thank the Security Service, General Maliuk personally, and everyone involved in the operation. We had been preparing the operation for more than a year and a half. Planning, organisation, all the details were perfectly prepared. I can say with certainty that this is an absolutely unique operation.

The most interesting thing - and we can already say this publicly - is that the "office" of our operation in Russia was located directly next to the FSB office in one of their regions.

A total of 117 drones were used in the operation. And a corresponding number of drone operators were involved. We hit 34 per cent of strategic cruise missile carriers at their home airfields. Our people were operating in different Russian regions - in three time zones. And our people were withdrawn from the territory of Russia on the eve of the operation, and now they are safe - those who helped us," Zelenskyy said.

SSU special operation "Pavutyna"

According to Censor.NET's sources, on 1 June, the Security Service of Ukraine carried out a special operation "Pavutyna", launching a massive drone strike on Russian strategic aviation airfields.

The airfields of Olenya, Belaya, Dyagilevo and Ivanovo came under attack. They managed to hit 41 Russian aircraft, including A-50s, Tu-95s and Tu-22 M3s.

Later, the SSU clarified that the estimated cost of the enemy's strategic aviation, which was hit today as a result of the SSU's "Pavutyna" special operation, was $7 billion.

