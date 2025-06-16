Ukraine appreciates Austria’s readiness to mediate meeting with Russian side - Zelenskyy

Ukraine appreciates Austria's readiness to mediate a meeting with the Russian side.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a press conference in Vienna following a meeting with Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen, Censor.NET reports.

"Today we also talked about the need to support all joint efforts for peace. We appreciate Austria's readiness to provide decent mediation for a meeting with the Russian side. I informed Mr. President about the situation on the battlefield, about Russian strikes on our cities. I am grateful for the understanding, readiness, and assistance," the head of state said.

Zelenskyy also added that Ukraine would be grateful to Austria for its support in approving the clusters and progressing negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU.

Earlier, the media reported that during the visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Austria plans to offer Vienna as a potential venue for negotiations on ending the war.

