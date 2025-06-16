Zelenskyy held meeting with Austrian President Van der Bellen. PHOTO

During his visit to Vienna, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the Austrian President's Office.

As noted, the Head of State and his wife were met at the entrance to the Chancellery by Austrian Federal President Alexander van der Bellen and his wife Doris Schmidauer. After the reception with military honours, a joint photo was taken.

No further information about the meeting is available at this time.

As reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his wife Olena will pay an official visit to the Republic of Austria on Monday, 16 June, during which he will hold talks with President Alexander Van der Bellen and Federal Chancellor Christian Stocker.