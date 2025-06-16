ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
7263 visitors online
News Zelenskyy’s visit to Austria
1 215 7

Zelenskyy arrives in Austria: meeting with President van der Bellen, Foreign Minister Meinl-Reisinger and Chancellor Stocker is scheduled

Zelenskyy arrives in Germany

The presidential Airbus A319 UR-ABA of the Ukrainian state airline Ukraine Air Enterprise landed at Vienna Schwechat International Airport at 12:34 Kyiv time.

This is evidenced by the data of the AirNav aviation resource, Censor.NET reports.

Earlier, Austrian media reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would pay an official visit to Austria on 16 June. According to Der Standard, the programme of his visit includes meetings with Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen, Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger and Federal Chancellor Christian Stocker.

Read more: Zelenskyy’s trust rating drops to 65% after steady growth - KIIS poll

Author: 

Austria (110) Volodymyr Zelenskyy (7397)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 