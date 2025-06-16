Zelenskyy arrives in Austria: meeting with President van der Bellen, Foreign Minister Meinl-Reisinger and Chancellor Stocker is scheduled

The presidential Airbus A319 UR-ABA of the Ukrainian state airline Ukraine Air Enterprise landed at Vienna Schwechat International Airport at 12:34 Kyiv time.

This is evidenced by the data of the AirNav aviation resource, Censor.NET reports.

Earlier, Austrian media reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would pay an official visit to Austria on 16 June. According to Der Standard, the programme of his visit includes meetings with Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen, Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger and Federal Chancellor Christian Stocker.

