Vienna to tighten security measures on Zelenskyy’s visit day, June 16 – media

On Monday, June 16, the day of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s visit to Austria together with First Lady Olena Zelenska, Vienna will implement heightened security measures.

In anticipation of Zelenskyy’s visit, Vienna police announced on Friday that access to the square surrounding the Presidential Administration and the Federal Government building would be restricted.

As a result, the National Library and the House of Austrian History, both located on Heldenplatz, will remain closed throughout Monday, and public access to the area will be limited.

Additionally, police patrols will be reinforced on the streets of the Austrian capital.

According to APA, two rallies are expected to take place on the day of Zelenskyi’s visit: one by the Ukrainian diaspora and another opposing the visit.

