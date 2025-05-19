Austria urges EU to work with BRICS countries to end war in Ukraine - Politico

It's time for Europe to expand its diplomatic efforts and start working with the BRICS countries - Brazil, India, China and others - to end the war in Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, citing Politico, this is stated in a letter from the Austrian Foreign Ministry addressed to EU High Representative Kaja Kallas.

The letter was signed by 15 countries: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Ireland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom.

Austria believes that after three years of war and unsuccessful negotiations in Istanbul, it is time to start thinking outside the box and start interacting with countries such as China, Brazil, and India.

"We need a global alliance for a ceasefire. Ukraine has repeatedly demonstrated its readiness to do so. Now Russia must stop its indiscriminate attacks. Europe cannot stand aside: together with our partner countries, we must increase pressure and bring Russia to the negotiating table," said Austrian Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger.

