Rubio discusses Russia-Ukraine talks with Lavrov in Istanbul

US Secretary of State and National Security Advisor Marco Rubio discussed the Russian-Ukrainian talks in Istanbul over the phone with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

According to Censor.NET, citing the Russian Foreign Ministry, the phone conversation took place on May 17.

It is noted that Rubio welcomed the agreement on the exchange of prisoners of war and the preparation by each side of its vision of the conditions necessary for a ceasefire. He also emphasized Washington's readiness to continue to play the role of peacekeeper.

In turn, Lavrov noted that it was allegedly the US position that contributed to the fact that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy "eventually accepted Putin's proposal to resume the Istanbul talks."

He also confirmed Moscow's readiness for further cooperation with the United States in this context.

The interlocutors also exchanged views on the continuation of Russian-American contacts.

Read more: War in Ukraine cannot be resolved by military means, diplomacy is needed, - Erdogan

Negotiations in Turkey

On the night of May 11, Putin offered to resume direct talks with Ukraine "without any preconditions" in Turkey on May 15.

US President Donald Trump said that Ukraine should immediately agree to Russia's proposal for direct talks in Turkey.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he would personally wait for Putin on May 15. He also noted that he wants Trump to be present in Turkey as well.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin officially approves the composition of the delegation that will travel to Istanbul for talks with Ukraine on May 15.

On May 15, a Russian delegation arrived in Istanbul for talks with Ukraine.

It later became known that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would send a Ukrainian delegation to Istanbul for talks with the Russian side.

Russian media later reported that the talks between the delegations of Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul had been postponed to May 16.

On the evening of May 15, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy approved the composition of the Ukrainian delegation to participate in the negotiations with Russia in Turkey, scheduled for May 15-16.

On May 16, in the afternoon, a meeting between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations began with the participation of the Turkish side.

In less than two hours, the meeting between the delegations of Ukraine, Russia, and Turkey in Istanbul on May 16 ended.