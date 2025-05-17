War in Ukraine cannot be resolved by military means, diplomacy is needed, - Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan believes that Russia's war against Ukraine cannot be ended militarily, so it is necessary to start peace talks.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Hurriyet.

In his opinion, Putin is the main player in these negotiations.

"Trump is also a dominant player. Zelenskyy is in the same situation," Erdogan said.

He added that the meeting of the delegations of the two countries in Istanbul is extremely important for ending the war and establishing peace in the region.

The Turkish leader emphasized that from the very beginning he has been making intensive efforts to put an end to the Russian-Ukrainian war.

"As Turkey, we want a just and lasting peace. We are not only saying 'end the war', but we are also proposing methods, preparing the ground and calling for it. First of all, in order for the war to end, the guns must fall silent and diplomacy must begin. Peace talks must begin, and this opportunity must not be lost. This war cannot end with weapons. Our greatest desire is to get a certain result from the peace talks. Therefore, we are determined to continue our mediation role to end this war. We will make every effort to ensure that the channels of dialogue between the parties remain open and the negotiations continue," Erdogan summarized.