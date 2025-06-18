Zelenskyy leaves G7 summit ahead of schedule - CBC News

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is ending his official visit to the G7 summit in Canada ahead of schedule after yesterday's massive shelling of Kyiv.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to CBC News.

Sources in the Ukrainian delegation told the publication that the head of state will return to Kyiv immediately after the talks in Kananaskis. At the same time, the planned press conference in Calgary has been cancelled.

Another reason for the shortened visit was US President Donald Trump's decision to leave the summit early on Monday night, referring to the conflict in the Middle East.

Read more: G7 leaders failed to persuade Trump to tighten sanctions against Russia - Bloomberg

Earlier, Zelenskyy said they should continue to urge Trump to force Putin to end the war. He also called on the G7 countries to invest in Ukrainian defence technology and strengthen sanctions against Russia.