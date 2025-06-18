G7 leaders failed to persuade Trump to tighten sanctions against Russia - Bloomberg

Discussions between the leaders of the "Group of Seven" countries during a dinner on 16 June did not affect US President Donald Trump's position on imposing tougher sanctions against Russia.

Bloomberg reports this, citing sources, Censor.NET informs.

It is noted that during the summit in Canada, Trump publicly stated that sanctions cost the United States a lot of money, and repeated these arguments during the dinner. With these statements, he further disappointed his allies.

At the same time, it is expected that Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's statement following the summit will emphasise support for peace initiatives thanks to US efforts and note that Ukraine has demonstrated readiness for a ceasefire, while Russia has not.

The statement is also expected to emphasise the need to continue sanctions pressure on Moscow.

