UK announces new sanctions on Russia over war in Ukraine

On June 17, the United Kingdom imposed a new round of sanctions against Russia over its war against Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the UK government.

The sanctions target four individuals, six entities, and 20 vessels, including oil tankers, maritime companies, and suppliers of goods to Russia, particularly electronics.

The measures are aimed at individuals and companies involved in actions that destabilize, undermine, or threaten the territorial integrity, sovereignty, or independence of Ukraine.

Since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, the United Kingdom has imposed sanctions on more than 2,300 individuals, entities, and vessels.

On Tuesday, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer is expected to deliver a speech in which he will state that "Russia does not hold all the cards" and will call on allies to "seize this moment to ramp up economic pressure" on Russia.

