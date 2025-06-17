Lithuanian Foreign Minister Budrys after Russian shelling of Ukraine: 18th EU sanctions package must be adopted now. Strike at "heart" of Russia’s war economy
Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys has responded to Russia's massive shelling of Ukraine.
He wrote about this on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.
The root cause of this aggression is Russia itself, and it must be addressed without delay. The 18th EU sanctions package must be adopted now," Budrys wrote.
According to him, the restrictions should be targeted at key sectors: "It must strike at the heart of Russia’s war economy - energy and finance." Budrys stressed: "Strength is the only language the Kremlin understands."
