America’s dialog with Russia resembles a warm conversation. Change of tone is needed, - Zelenskyy

Today, America's dialog with the Russians resembles a warm conversation.

This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with the American TV channel Newsmax, Censor.NET reports.

"Let's be honest: this will not stop Putin. A change of tone is needed. Putin must clearly understand that America will stand by Ukraine, in particular by imposing sanctions and supporting our army," he emphasized.

According to Zelenskyy, any signals of aid cuts or attempts to put Ukraine and Russia on the same level are deeply unfair.

"Russia is the aggressor, it brought this war, and it does not want to end it. That is why the world must give a clear signal: if Putin refuses to end the war, he will face the strongest possible sanctions," he said.

Earlier, Zelenskyy said that no one has been able to stop Putin so far. Only Trump remains.

