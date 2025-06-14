This factor definitely does not help us, - Zelenskyy on escalation between Israel and Iran

The aggravation of the situation in the Middle East may affect the situation at the front in Ukraine.

This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a briefing, Censor.NET reports citing RBC-Ukraine.

The Head of State emphasized that the consequences of Israeli strikes on Iran are already tangible: oil prices have gone up, which is beneficial to Russia. If no restrictions are imposed on the export price, Russia will receive additional excess profits that can be used for the war against Ukraine.

"This factor definitely does not help us. Therefore, and because of this, our voice will be stronger during conversations with the American side regarding the introduction of price caps and sanctions against the Russian energy sector," Zelenskyy said.

The President also announced new contacts with the United States, in particular with Donald Trump, to discuss oil restrictions and continued support for Ukraine.

According to Zelenskyy, it will also be important to analyze the consequences of Israeli strikes on the Iranian military industry. If the factories that produce Shahids and missiles are indeed hit, this will directly affect Iran's ability to supply weapons to Russia.

"Let's hope that the corresponding production or transfer to the Russians will decrease. This helps Ukraine," the head of state said.

Zelenskyy also mentioned a possible reduction in Western aid to Ukraine amid the escalation in the Middle East.

"No one is claiming to have a relationship between America and Israel, but we would like to see no reduction in aid to Ukraine because of this. And last time, it was a factor that slowed down assistance to Ukraine. And this is a fact. Because a decrease or a slowdown is the same thing for us, to be honest. I think these are the three main factors," the president emphasized.

Read more: Ukrainian Armed Forces regain control over Andriivka, enemy stopped in Sumy direction - Zelenskyy

Israel's strikes on Iran

On the night of June 13, Israel launched a series of strikes on Iranian targets. There were explosions in Tehran, and air defense systems were operating.

Israel called the operation "Lion's Nation", in which Israeli aircraft attacked dozens of targets in Iran related to the nuclear program and other military facilities.

After that, Israel declared a state of emergency in the country due to the threat of Tehran's retaliatory strikes.

Donald Trump said that the United States would defend itself and Israel in the event of a response from Iran.

It is known that Israel destroyed an important nuclear facility in Iran.

Axios wrote that Israel had been preparing the attack on Iran, which it carried out on the night of June 13, for eight months. The preparations were carried out in complete secrecy.

Israeli media reported that Iranian high-ranking official Amir-Ali Hajizadeh was killed in Israeli air strikes on the command center on the night of June 13.

Later, on the evening of June 13, Israel conducted two strikes on Iran's underground uranium enrichment plant in Fordow. The IDF could also attack one of the residences of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran's retaliatory strikes

As a reminder, Iran attacked Israel with dozens of ballistic and cruise missiles in response to air strikes on the night of June 13. Explosions were heard in Tel Aviv.

Initially, 35 people were reported injured. As of the morning of June 14, at least two people were reported dead and more than 50 wounded in the nighttime attack on Israel.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged Ukrainian citizens to refrain from traveling to the Middle East.