Ukrainian Armed Forces regain control over Andriivka, enemy stopped in Sumy direction - Zelenskyy

According to Censor.NET, citing Interfax-Ukraine, Zelenskyy said this during a meeting with journalists on June 13.

"North Sloboda, which we call the Sumy direction. We are leveling the playing field. What is important: there are 53 thousand Russians there. The fighting is along the border. You have to understand that the enemy is stopped there. And the maximum depth at which fighting takes place is 7 km from the border. So that people also understand how far away Sumy is," the president said while talking to journalists on Friday.

According to the president, the main battles are in Andriivka, Kindrativka, Oleksiivka and Kostiantynivka.

Read more: Vienna to tighten security measures on Zelenskyy’s visit day, June 16 – media

"Don't confuse it with Kostiantynivka in the eastern sector. Yunakivka is here as well. Today, control has been restored in Andriivka," he added.

Moreover, the threat has been eliminated in the Luhansk sector. Serious fighting is also taking place in the direction of Kostiantynivka. According to the President, the Russians had an advantage, but the Defense Forces are now advancing along the highway.

"There is no enemy advancement there. But there are fierce battles there. The Dnipropetrovsk region is also in the midst of fighting, with no advances as of today," he added.

In addition, no positions were lost in the South Sloboda sector (Kupiansk and Kharkiv directions) over the week.