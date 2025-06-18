G7 Summit letdown for Ukraine — The Guardian

Ukrainian diplomats are disappointed, and in some cases angry, with Donald Trump's refusal to make Ukraine a priority at the G7 summit.

One of them said in a commentary to the publication that there is a constant danger that Ukraine will become a victim of events and Trump's short-term focus.

"Vladimir Putin knows this, which is probably why there was such a large-scale attack in Ukraine last night," The Guardian quoted him as saying.

Another blow to Kyiv was the US veto of the joint statement on Ukraine adopted at the summit. The reason given was that the wording was too anti-Russian and could jeopardize negotiations with Vladimir Putin.

"Trump has promised to attend the NATO summit, but many doubt whether this will happen," German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said.

At the same time, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy did not comment on Trump's decision to skip the meeting.

"With a grim look, he said: "We need the help of our allies to keep our soldiers strong until Russia is ready for peace talks." He emphasized: "We are ready for an unconditional ceasefire," the newspaper writes.

At the G7 summit, Zelenskyy was to discuss the purchase of $50 billion worth of air defense systems and weapons, although Trump believes this will prolong the war. The Ukrainian president also sought to reduce the price cap on Russian oil from $60 to $45 per barrel. However, this idea was supported by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

