G7 leaders support Trump’s efforts to achieve peace in Ukraine and are determined to impose new sanctions against Russia, - Zelenskyy. PHOTO

The G7 leaders expressed support for US President Donald Trump's efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"They recognised that Ukraine has confirmed its readiness for an unconditional ceasefire and agreed that Russia should do the same. The G7 leaders are determined to consider all options to increase pressure on Russia, including financial sanctions. The G7 leaders met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and North Atlantic Treaty Organisation Secretary General Mark Rutte to discuss support for a strong and sovereign Ukraine, including defence budgetary decisions and assistance for recovery and reconstruction," he said.

Earlier, the media reported that the G7 leaders would not issue a joint statement on the war in Ukraine following the summit in Canada because of the US position. Subsequently, Carney released his own statement instead of a joint statement by the G7 leaders