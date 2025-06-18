G7 will not issue joint statement on war in Ukraine: US disagrees with tough wording on Russia, - Reuters

The G7 leaders will not issue a joint statement on the war in Ukraine following the summit in Canada because of the US position.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to CBC News and Reuters.

According to the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, the US does not agree with the harsh language regarding Russia's actions in Ukraine and wants it to be softened.

"The Americans did not want some harsh statements about Russia to be included in the joint statement, as they feared that it would jeopardise negotiations with the country to end the war," the publication said.

It is noted that some points regarding Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine will be included in the statement of Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

He was expected to issue a statement calling for increased pressure on Russia through sanctions and announcing that the G7 supports US-led peace efforts.

Read more: Zelenskyy touches down in Canada for G7 summit

According to a European official, the G7 leaders, in a conversation with US President Donald Trump, stressed their plans to take a tough stance against Russia, but the White House chief made it clear that he did not want to impose sanctions.

Earlier, the media reported that the leaders of the G7 countries failed to persuade Trump to tighten sanctions against Russia.