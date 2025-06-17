Zelenskyy touches down in Canada for G7 summit

President Zelenskyy arrives in Canada to attend G7 summit, holds high-level meetings on sidelines

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing European Pravda and Suspilne.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Canada to take part in the G7 summit. On the sidelines of the event, he is scheduled to hold a number of meetings.

Zelenskyy will participate in a special G7 leaders’ session titled "A Strong and Sovereign Ukraine."

He is also expected to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron, President of the European Council António Costa, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

As a reminder, U.S. President Donald Trump left the G7 summit early and will not take part in signing the joint communiqué scheduled for June 17.

Earlier, Zelenskyy had announced a planned meeting with Trump. The Ukrainian president was hoping to discuss a defense package that Ukraine is prepared to purchase.