1 582 15
Trump arrives in Canada for G-7 summit
United States President Donald Trump has arrived in Canada to participate in the G-7 summit.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the White House's account on X.
"President Donald J. Trump has arrived in Canada for the G7 summit," the statement reads.
Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine intends to discuss, among other things, the issue of pressure on Russia and limiting the price of Russian oil at the G7 summit.
