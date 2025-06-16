EU won’t cut Russian oil price ceiling without G7 support - media

The European Union will not reduce the price ceiling for Russian oil from $60 to $45 per barrel on its own, as such an initiative is unlikely to be supported by the "Group of Seven".

This was reported by two diplomats of key EU states on condition of anonymity, Censor.NET informs.

Lowering the price ceiling was proposed as part of the discussion of the 18th package of EU sanctions against Russia. However, according to the sources, the decision should be made jointly with the G7 partners. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen previously stated that the issue would be discussed at the G7 summit in Canada.

"It is obvious that at the summit in Canada, the G7 will not support the reduction of the price ceiling from $60 to $45 per barrel. In this case, the EU will not include this measure in the 18th sanctions package," said one of the sources.

Another diplomat confirmed that during the Coreper meeting on 16 June, the need for coordination with the G7 on this issue was stressed, and concerns were raised about lowering the price ceiling. According to him, a unilateral reduction of the oil price ceiling by the EU is unlikely.

