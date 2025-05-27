EU proposes to cut Russian oil prices to $45 - FT

The European Commission and the most influential EU member states insist on lowering the price cap on Russian oil from $60 to $45 per barrel to strengthen sanctions against Russia.

The idea has not yet convinced all 27 EU member states and their G7 partners, the article says.

Persons familiar with preliminary discussions on the 18th EU sanctions package said that Brussels plans to take more significant measures against Russia, in particular, to reduce the price cap on crude oil exports from $60 to $45 per barrel.

Last week, at the G7 Finance Ministers' meeting in Banff, Canada proposed to include in the joint statement a clear wording on strengthening the oil price cap.

The proposal was supported by the EU and G7 members France, Germany and Italy, as well as the UK. However, it was not included at the request of US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, according to three officials familiar with the meeting.

Thus, in the final statement, it was decided to include wording committing the G7 countries to "continue to explore all possible options, including options to maximise pressure, such as further strengthening of sanctions," in the event that a ceasefire is not reached.

