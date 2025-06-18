Carney released his own statement instead of joint statement of G7 leaders

Officials from the office of Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney deny comments that the United States wanted to soften the statement on Russia's war in Ukraine made on the last day of the G7 summit in Alberta.

One of the officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that the Americans did not want some harsh remarks about Russia to be included in the joint statement because they feared it would jeopardize negotiations to end the war.

"Carney, as chairman of the summit, released a statement in which he "expressed support for President Trump's efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace in Ukraine" and "recognized that Ukraine has committed to an unconditional ceasefire, and they agreed that Russia must do the same." He said that all seven leaders agreed with this wording," the newspaper writes.

According to the Canadian prime minister, some of the leaders were ready to use clearer language.

"There would have been things that some of us, including Canada, would have said more than what was said in the final document," the publication quoted him as saying.

Earlier, the media reported that the G7 leaders would not issue a joint statement on the war in Ukraine following the summit in Canada because of the US position.