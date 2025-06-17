Zelenskyy and Carney discuss financial support for Ukrainian weapons production. PHOTO

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on the sidelines of the G7 summit.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the presidential press service.

Key topics of the meeting included Canada’s continued support for Ukraine, strengthening sanctions against Russia, the use of frozen Russian assets for the benefit of Ukrainians, financial support for Ukrainian weapons production, and Canada’s participation in Ukraine’s reconstruction.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Mark Carney for the new military package and the support of Ukrainians by the Canadian people.

"It is very important for our soldiers to be strong on the battlefield, to remain strong until Russia is ready for peace talks. We are ready for peace talks, for an unconditional ceasefire. I think this is very important. But this requires pressure," the President said.

The leaders discussed which sanctions could have the greatest impact on Russia's ability to develop its defence production and finance the war.

The President and the Prime Minister also coordinated steps to further diplomatic work with partners within NATO, the G7 and the Coalition of the Willing, as well as cooperation within the UN on unconditional ceasefire decisions.

In addition, Zelenskyy and Carney paid detailed attention to strengthening Ukraine's air defence - the need for air defence systems and missiles for them, as well as deepening defence cooperation. They discussed possible joint arms production projects and investments in the Ukrainian defence industry.

The leaders also discussed Canada's participation in the development of a programme to rebuild Ukraine.

