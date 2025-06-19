Zelenskyy expected at EU summit on June 26, but participation still unconfirmed – media

The European Council is counting on the participation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the upcoming EU leaders’ summit, scheduled for June 26–27 in Brussels, but has not yet received official confirmation from the President’s Office.

This was reported by an EU Council official and a diplomat from one of the member states, according to Censor.NET citing European Pravda.

According to the sources, Zelenskyy has been invited to the European Council meeting, but confirmation regarding the format or his personal presence has not yet been received.

Nevertheless, the working draft of the summit agenda states that the event will begin on June 26 at 11:00 a.m. with an address by Volodymyr Zelenskyy. It remains unclear whether this will be an in-person visit or a video address.

