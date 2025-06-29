I have instructed to investigate all circumstances surrounding death of F-16 pilot Ustymenko - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

F-16 pilot Maksym Ustymenko was killed in today's enemy attack, and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has instructed to investigation all the circumstances of his death.

Zelenskyy said this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"Unfortunately, our F-16 pilot, Maksym Ustymenko was killed while repelling an attack. Today, he destroyed seven air targets. My condolences to his family and comrades-in-arms. I have instructed to investigate all the circumstances of the death. Ukrainian aviation is heroically defending the sky. I thank everyone who defends Ukraine," he wrote.

Zelenskyy reminded that the alarm was sounded in Ukraine almost all night long - there were 477 drones in the sky, most of them Russian-Iranian "Shaheds", and 60 missiles of various types.

"The Russians hit everything that ensures life. A residential building in Smila was hit, and a child was wounded. Emergency services are working wherever necessary. Moscow will not stop as long as it has the ability to carry out massive strikes. This week alone, there were more than 114 missiles, more than 1,270 drones and nearly 1,100 UAVs. Putin decided long ago that he would continue to fight, despite the world's calls for peace. He needs to end the war, he needs to put pressure on the aggressor, he needs to defend himself. From ballistics, missiles and drones, from terror," the President said.

He stressed that Ukraine needs to strengthen its air defence.

"It is the best way to protect life. These are American systems that we are ready to buy. We count on the leadership, political will and support of the United States, Europe and all our partners. I thank everyone who helps," Zelenskyy added.

As a reminder, pilot 1st class Lieutenant Colonel Maksym Ustymenko was killed on the night of 29 June while repelling a night attack by Russians. He was flying a damaged F-16 away from a populated area.

Massive attack on Ukraine on the night of 29 June

At night, Russian troops massively attacked Ukraine. The enemy launched more than 500 aerial targets at night, with the epicentre of the attack in the West. According to the Air Force, 38 out of 60 missiles were destroyed at night, and more than 430 drones were neutralised.

In particular, as noted, Russian troops attacked critical infrastructure in the Lviv region with missiles and drones. It was also reported that Russian troops had attacked an enterprise in the Kremenchuk district of the Poltava region. In addition, the Russians attacked civilian infrastructure in the Cherkasy region with drones. There are victims there. Later, it became known that the enemy attacked Smila. Among the victims is a child, high-rise buildings and a college were damaged.

Censor.NET also reported that the occupiers launched a missile attack on a company in Zaporizhzhia. In Mykolaiv, an infrastructure facility was hit. In addition, the ruscists attacked the Ivano-Frankivsk region, and there are consequences in two communities.

According to the RMA, the alarm sounded for more than 5 hours last night in the Rivne region. There have been shootdowns of enemy air targets. According to preliminary information, people and infrastructure were not affected. The enemy also tried to attack the Kirovohrad region. Mobile fire groups were actively working in the sky over the region. The result is in. No consequences were recorded in the communities.

The Dnipropetrovsk region was also under attack. According to the Joint Forces Operation, the defenders of the sky destroyed 12 enemy drones over the region. In addition, last night, the Russians again targeted the Nikopol district. Heavy artillery and an FPV drone were sent to the Marhanetska and Pokrovska communities. In the morning, a UAV struck the district centre. There were no casualties.