Enemy attacked critical infrastructure in Lviv region with missiles and drones: industrial facility in Drohobych district was hit

Today, 29 June, at night, the enemy attacked the Lviv region with combat drones and cruise missiles.

This was reported by the head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration Maksym Kozytskyi on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

According to preliminary information, there were no casualties.

"The occupiers hit the critical infrastructure of our region. All relevant services are working on the spot," he said.

Kozitsky promised to provide more information later.

According to Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi, the enemy tried to hit the city's critical infrastructure.

"Despite the complexity of this nighttime combined attack, not a single person or civilian building in Lviv was damaged. We thank the air defence forces for their protection!" he said.

Later, the head of the Drohobych district administration, Stepan Kulyniak, said that there was a hit to the industrial infrastructure facility. A large-scale fire broke out.

All emergency services are working at the scene, the information is being updated.

"Due to the shelling, part of Drohobych lost power. Power engineers are already working to restore it. Fortunately, as of now, there are no reports of injuries or deaths," he said.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that on the night of June 29, the Air Defense Forces were working in the Lviv region amid an attack by Russian drones.