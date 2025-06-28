Occupiers attacked two districts of Dnipropetrovsk region throughout day: two people were injured, houses were damaged, and fires broke out. PHOTO

During the day on Saturday, 28 June, Russian invaders attacked Nikopol and Synelnykove districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region. Two women were injured.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

The enemy attacked Nikopol district with drones and artillery. The occupiers shelled Nikopol itself, as well as Marhanets, Pokrovske, Myrove, Chervonohryhorivka communities.

Infrastructure and two private houses were damaged. There was a dry grass fire.

The Russian army fired at Synelnykove district with an FPV drone and anti-aircraft guns. The Mezheva and Velykomykhailivka communities were affected.

Two people were injured in the shelling. A 68-year-old woman was hospitalised in moderate condition. The 69-year-old victim will be treated on an outpatient basis. Two houses caught fire. A car was smashed.

According to updated information, the aggressor fired a UAV at the Mezheva community at night. Early in the morning, he dropped a munition from a UAV on Malomykhailivska. Three private houses were damaged.