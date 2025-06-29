Enemy launched more than 500 air targets at night, with main epicentre of strike in west

On the night of Sunday, 29 June 2025, the enemy attacked Ukraine with missiles and a record number of UAVs.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to monitoring Telegram channels.

According to the Air Force, on the night of 29 June 2025, the Russian occupiers once again launched a massive missile and drone strike on Ukraine using various types of missiles and attack UAVs. In total - more than 500 air targets!

According to monitoring channels, more than 450 UAVs and 40 missiles of various types were launched. At least 10 regions were under enemy attack. The main impact was on the western regions. According to monitors, the West suffered one of the most massive attacks last night.

Read more: Occupiers launched missile strike on enterprise in Zaporizhzhia

Massive attack on Ukraine on the night of 29 June

To recap, at night, Russian troops also attacked critical infrastructure in the Lviv region with missiles and drones. It was also reported that Russian troops attacked an enterprise in the Kremenchuk district of the Poltava region. In addition, the Russians attacked civilian infrastructure in the Cherkasy region with drones. There are victims there. Later, it became known that the enemy attacked Smila. Among the victims is a child, high-rise buildings, and a college were damaged.

Censor.NET also reported that the occupiers launched a missile attack on a company in Zaporizhzhia. In Mykolaiv, an infrastructure facility was hit. In addition, the racists attacked the Ivano-Frankivsk region, and there are consequences in two communities.

According to the RMA, the alarm sounded for more than 5 hours last night in the Rivne region. There have been shootdowns of enemy air targets. According to preliminary information, people and infrastructure were not affected. The enemy also tried to attack the Kirovohrad region. Mobile fire groups were actively working in the sky over the region. The result is in. No consequences were recorded in the communities.

Dnipropetrovska oblast was under attack. According to the Joint Forces Operation, the defenders of the sky destroyed 12 enemy drones over the region. In addition, last night, the Russians again targeted the Nikopol district. Heavy artillery and an FPV drone were sent to the Marhanetska and Pokrovska communities. In the morning, a UAV struck the district centre. There were no casualties.