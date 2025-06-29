Russian troops struck enterprise in Kremenchuk district (updated). PHOTOS

On the night of Sunday, 29 June 2025, Russian troops carried out another massive combined attack on the territory of the Poltava region.

This was reported by the head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration Volodymyr Kohut on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, air defence was operating in the Poltava region.

"Preliminary, one of the enterprises was attacked in the Kremenchuk district. There was a fire. The State Emergency Service units are already working to eliminate the consequences. There is no information about the victims at the moment," he said.

No further information is available at this time.

Later, the RMA stated that most of the weapons were shot down by air defense forces. In the Kremenchuk district, the liquidation of the consequences of the hit is currently underway.

"Due to the fall of debris in the Poltava district, a building of an enterprise caught fire. The fire has been extinguished. An extension of the residential building was also damaged. Fortunately, there were no casualties in all cases. In addition, as a result of the technological disruption, 1614 household and 58 legal consumers in 18 settlements of Lokhvytsia and Velykobahachanska communities were left without electricity. Emergency crews are already working to restore the power supply," the statement said.

At night, Russian troops also attacked critical infrastructure in the Lviv region with missiles and drones.