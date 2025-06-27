Enemy attack damages medical facility premises and equipment in Poltava region

On the night of 27 June, Russian drones attacked the Poltava region, causing destruction.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the head of the Regional Military Administration, Volodymyr Kohut.

As noted, as a result of the enemy's night attack and the air defence system's response, debris also damaged the premises and equipment of a healthcare facility.

"Fortunately, there were no casualties," Kohut added.

Read more: Russian troops struck energy infrastructure facilities in Kremenchuk district. One person was wounded. PHOTOS

As previously reported, air defence forces were operating in Poltava region on the night of 27 June. Falling debris from enemy UAVs was recorded in the Kremenchuk district.